Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 58.8%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

