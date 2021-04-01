Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.