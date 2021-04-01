Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 195,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 179,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

