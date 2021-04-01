Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $69.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.67 billion to $71.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $73.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,160,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,414,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

