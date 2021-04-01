Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $4,058,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 433,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $112.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

