Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,770,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,388,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,512,027. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.