NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,107. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,548,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,375,000.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
