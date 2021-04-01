NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,107. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,548,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,375,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

