Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,765. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.
Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
