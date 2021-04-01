Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price at $31.08

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATZAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

