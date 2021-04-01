Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Endo International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,400. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

