MASQ Price Hits $0.33 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $3,991.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,370,787 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

