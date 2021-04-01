FLETA Market Capitalization Achieves $32.14 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $32.14 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 193.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00639123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,987,639 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

