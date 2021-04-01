INO COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00012284 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $467,941.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00639123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

