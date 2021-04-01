Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Drops By 37.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 25,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 38,722,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,194,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.