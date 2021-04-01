CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CNVT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. CVF Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
CVF Technologies Company Profile
