CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNVT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. CVF Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles.

