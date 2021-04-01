Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,703. Guild has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

