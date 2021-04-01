Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $617.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.57 million and the highest is $622.70 million. Lazard reported sales of $562.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lazard by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 321,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Lazard has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.