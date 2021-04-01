Short Interest in Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Declines By 25.0%

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LSCG stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Lighting Science Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
Lighting Science Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Lighting Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lighting Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.