Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

NASDAQ NETE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 212,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,031. Net Element has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

