Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,349.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and approximately $311,349.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00006205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

