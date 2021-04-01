VAULT Market Capitalization Tops $3.70 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00016882 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $4,345.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,236 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

