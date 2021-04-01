Minereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,784.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $44,784.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,798,995 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

