MediShares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

