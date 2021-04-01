Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.9 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$105.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $122.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDRFF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

