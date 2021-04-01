Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

BPPPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Renaissance Capital cut BID from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC cut BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS BPPPF remained flat at $$18.70 during trading on Thursday. BID has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

