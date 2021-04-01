50,639 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.60. 2,764,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

