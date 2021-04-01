Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CBDHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.69.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
