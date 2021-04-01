Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.60

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 1108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

ANIOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

