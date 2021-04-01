Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.52

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

