Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $120.24

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.24.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.93. 393,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

