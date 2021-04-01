Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $25.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 1,552,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.