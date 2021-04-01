Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.85 ($18.65).

G has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

