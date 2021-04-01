The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $533.52 million and $190.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00136256 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

