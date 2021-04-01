Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 71.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 132% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7,588.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00424348 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

