Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $48.67 Average PT from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 295,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

