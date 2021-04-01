Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

VREX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 465,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $818.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.