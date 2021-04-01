Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

VREX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 465,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $818.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

