Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 57.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 1,121,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,458. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

