Retirement Group LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.35. 38,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

