LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LPKFF traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.48. 1,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Separately, HSBC upgraded LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

