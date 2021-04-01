Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MICR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.50. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.
About Micron Solutions
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.