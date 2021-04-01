Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MICR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.50. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

