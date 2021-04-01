Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 964,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,404. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

