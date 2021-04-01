Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 482,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.