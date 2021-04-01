Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

