Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.25 Million

Brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $633.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.79 million and the highest is $637.70 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $589.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $93.75. 331,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

