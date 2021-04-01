Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $22.15

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of HP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 1,081,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,118. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

