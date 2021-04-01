Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,231. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $268.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

