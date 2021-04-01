Insider Selling: Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Sells 14,200 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$213,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,573,308.

Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.41. Sylogist Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.07 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$366.17 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

