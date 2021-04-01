Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.03

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 283053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,467,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,010,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.