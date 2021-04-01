Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.77. 394,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.98. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.