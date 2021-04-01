Short Interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Increases By 66.4%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 517,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $962,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

